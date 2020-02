simHeaven Releases X-Europe 4

X-Europe is the new scenery for X-Plane 10/11 having these main features:

Mainly uses OSM data to ensure the most realistic view

Default objects based on XP11 objects (with LR permission)

Configurable library system to change/add objects easily

Integrated FlyAgi Vegetation and SAM Seasons

Special objects in the Alps region, Norway/Scandinavia and Greece

3D warehouse objects

Splitted forests at motorways and railways

Many new objects are generated

7 different layers

