SimWorks Studios Presidents Day Sale

Simworks Studios announces their Presidents Day Sale, with most of their products now 25% off this week only. SimWorks Studios is a developer of high quality flight simulation add-ons, aimed at creating not just a simulation, but the experience! Their specialty is military aircraft and aircraft carriers to fly them from.

Included in their line are the iconic F-4 Phantom II, featuring model variants covering from the 1950's to the 1970's. The visual model is impressive and comes with 16 carefully researched liveries and different cockpits to match different eras.

To fully appreciate the F-4, fly it with their Midway Battlegroup which includes the carriers USS Midway and USS Coral Sea. This package lets you fully experience carrier action...listen to the LSO, call the ball and catch the wire, then ride the elevator down to the hangar.

For Prepar3D v4.5 users only, there are two more carrier packages, Nimitz Class vol. 1 and vol. 2. The carriers in these packages feature highly detailed flight decks and such special features likes the first carrier-based AI aircraft for P3D.

Check out the full line of Simworks Studios add-ons at the FlightSim.Com Store.

Shop Simworks Studios Presidents Day Sale