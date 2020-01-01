  • Realworld Scenery - Kodiak Alaska PADQ for P3Dv4

    Nels_Anderson
    Realworld Scenery – Kodiak Alaska PADQ for P3Dv4

    Kodiak, Alaska-PADQ, a lot more than just the airport.

    With your home base at PADQ, plus the surrounding region, there are miles and miles of unseen wild to explore. Escape to one of the most beautiful places on earth, with majestic mountains and coastal tundra. It's the biggest photoreal area ever made for flightsim in Alaska. Take the journey...Kodiak, Alaska.

    Features
    • Highly detailed airport PADQ
    • Includes the U.S. Coast Guard Station, and detailed base area
    • PBR materials used in combination making the ground textures
    • Miles and miles of surrounding photo-real terrain, populated with 3D vegetation and houses
    • Summer and winter seasons
    • Custom placed autogen houses
    • Features dynamic lighting on tarmac area
    • Custom made night time road lights with color splash
    • 3D taxiway edge lights

    This scenery is frame rate friendly!

