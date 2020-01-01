Realworld Scenery - Kodiak Alaska PADQ for P3Dv4

Kodiak, Alaska-PADQ, a lot more than just the airport.

With your home base at PADQ, plus the surrounding region, there are miles and miles of unseen wild to explore. Escape to one of the most beautiful places on earth, with majestic mountains and coastal tundra. It's the biggest photoreal area ever made for flightsim in Alaska. Take the journey...Kodiak, Alaska.

Highly detailed airport PADQ

Includes the U.S. Coast Guard Station, and detailed base area

PBR materials used in combination making the ground textures

Miles and miles of surrounding photo-real terrain, populated with 3D vegetation and houses

Summer and winter seasons

Custom placed autogen houses

Features dynamic lighting on tarmac area

Custom made night time road lights with color splash

3D taxiway edge lights

This scenery is frame rate friendly!

