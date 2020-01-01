Drzewiecki Design - EPKK Krakow X v3

EPKK Krakow X is a highly detailed scenery of EPKK John Paul II International Airport in Krakow (Cracow), Poland. This product is compatible with FSX-based platforms.

Krakow, also spelled Cracow, is the second largest and one of the oldest cities in Poland. Situated on the Wisla (Vistula) River in the Lesser Poland region, the city dates back to the 7th century. Krakow was the official capital of Poland until 1596 and has traditionally been one of the leading centres of Polish academic, economic, cultural and artistic life. Cited as one of Europe's most beautiful cities, its Old Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It began as a hamlet on Wawel Hill and was already being reported as a busy trading centre of Slavonic Europe in 965. With the establishment of new universities and cultural venues at the emergence of the Second Polish Republic in 1918 and throughout the 20th century, Krakow reaffirmed its role as a major national academic and artistic centre. The city has a population of approximately 760,000, with approximately 8 million additional people living within a 100 km (62 mi) radius of its main square.

Krakow John Paul II International Airport (IATA: KRK, ICAO: EPKK) is an international airport located near Krakow, in the village of Balice, 11 km (6.8 mi) west of the city centre, in southern Poland. It is the second busiest airport of the country in terms of the volume of passengers served annually.

The airport opened for civil aviation in 1964. The Balice airport was a military site until 28 February 1968. Four years later the first passenger terminal was built there.

Krakow Airport is the second busiest airport in the country after Warsaw Chopin Airport. The airport has good growth prospects, as almost 8 million people live within 100 km (62 mi) of it. The airport also has a favorable location on the network of existing and planned motorways in this region of Poland, but it faces stiff competition from the nearby Katowice International Airport in Pyrzowice, as well as other Polish airports.

Krakow Airport is equipped with the ILS, NDB, and DVOR navigation systems. In the direction 25, an ALPA-ATA cat. II approach lighting system with flashing lights installed. In the direction 07, there is a simplified IDMAN approach lighting system. The airport apron equals 90,000 m2 and currently provides space for 19 C-code aircrafts. In accordance with the ICAO standards, the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting services provide Category Eight in terms of airport rescue and firefighting protection.

Krakow Airport as a facility is used by both military and civil aviation. The 8th Aviation Transport Base in Krakow-Balice is intended for securing and carrying out air transport tasks in favor of military units of the Polish Armed Forces and for the Polish Military Contingents. The Base uses two types of airplanes: CASA C-295M developed in Spain and Polish-built M28B/PT/GC, a derivative of Antonov 28.

Features

High quality scenery of EPKK Krakow Airport

EPKC CzyA1/4yny airport and the Polish Aviation Museum

Photoreal Krakow city with landmarks and autogen

Custom model of the whole Krakow Old Town

Up-to-date airport layout, detailed markings

SODE jetways, custom animations and automatic seasonal changes

Highly realistic, user-controllable and weather-dependent airport lighting

3D people, ground vehicles, optional static aircraft

Native P3Dv4 features, dynamic lighting

New In Version 3

EPKC airport and the Polish Aviation Museum added

Whole Krakow Old Town custom model, numerous new landmarks, new orthophotos

EPKK: main terminal built from scratch with the whole interior, many other significant buildings built from scratch, new jetways, highly upgraded ground poly, markings, lighting and airport surroundings

