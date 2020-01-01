Microsoft Flight Simulator - Where In The World Is That?

Have you ever looked at a screenshot or video from the upcoming MSFS and wondered what part of the world is being shown? Thanks to u/Ansenton, you no longer have to.

With the help of the Flight Sim community, Ansenton created a world map that pinpoints every place on Earth we've showcased so far in the upcoming MSFS. Click on a pinpoint, and see each screenshot in all of its beauty.

Since the announcement of MSFS, over 100+ locations have been pointed out and Ansenton documented it all. Ansenton spent over 40 hours working with the community to identify each location.

Thank you Ansenton and all the community folks that helped support this effort. We are incredibly grateful to be working on a franchise that has such a dedicated and passionate community!

Check out the map here or join in on the conversation!

