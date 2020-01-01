Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels--Coming In March

Rolling Cumulus - Grass and Dirt on your Wheels (Afrcan Bush Pilots)

Zebras on the runway, elephants around fences, and hitting buzzards in flight at 120 km/h, there is hardly a dull day in the air for African bush pilots. That's one of the reasons why Africa is such a popular place for pilots looking to clock up their flight hours, check these flights and destinations and have fun flying in such a wonderful continent.

You have come to the right place to participate in a great Bush Flying Adventure! You will be flying in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. You are in for many hours of fun VFR flying into grass and dirt airfields! Coming in March 2020.

