VSKYLABS R66 Project News

The VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Project release is expected to happen this week (hopefully, if all goes as expected...).

Here is a 3D hand, holding a checklist for the VSL R66. It can be shown or hidden on the fly.

The virtual hand was tested and proved very "handy" in 2D and in VR modes...and there are good chances that this feature will be included in version v1.0.

Source