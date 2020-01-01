UK2000 Updates Luton 2020 HD Scenery

Scenery developer UK2000 Scenery has issued an update for their Luton 2020 HD add-on. Luton 2020 HD for FSX and P3D has been updated to version 1.01.

Update Details

Flashing ambient shadow fix P3D v4. (Note: for FSX it will always suffer from flashing ground polygons at altitude, however we have reduced it a bit by some tricks, only P3D and X-Plane can be made 'flash free')

The fire truck drives into the TUI hangar has been fixed

Various taxiway sign faults fixed

Various AFCAD taxiway IDs/stands fixed

Night time brightness increased

Signs now light up at night

Approach light amendment

Source