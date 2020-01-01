AOA Releases T-7A Red Hawk Teaser Video

AOA Simulations has released on Facebook a teaser video of their T-7A Red Hawk. The short video shows the next generation military plane in action, both inside and out. The cockpit features stadium seating and an advanced set of modern instruments. It is coming spring 2020.

The Boeing T-7A Red Hawk is a USAF advanced pilot training airplane, intended for use by the next generation of Air Force pilots for years to come. The plane is developed by Boeing Defense, Space & Security in partnership with Saab Group.

