In honor of the U.S. Presidents Day holiday, Aerosoft announces the "American Airports and Sceneries Sale". For four days only save on some of their best scenery for FSX, Prepar3D, X-Plane and Aerofly FS 2. Visit cities like Anchorage, Dallas/Fort Worth, Aspen and more.
Period: February 15-18, 2020
Discount: 30%
Included airports:
- Anchorage X
- Anchorage Professional
- Airport Anchorage XP
- Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International XP
- Airport Rio de Janeiro International V2.0 XP
- Airport Southwest Florida International XP
- Airport Wilmington International XP
- Approaching Quito
- Aspen Extended
- Aspen XP
- Charlottetown XP
- Daytona Beach International XP
- Fairbanks Professional
- KTNP - Twentynine Palms X
- KTNP - Twentynine Palms XP
- Nassau X - Bahamas International Airport
- Northeastern USA (for Aerofly FS 2)
- Sacramento Airport
