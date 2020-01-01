AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX Steam

AFS-Design brings an excellent package of "Boeing Collection - British Airways" that contains the following models:

Boeing 747-8

Boeing 747 Cabin

Boeing 767

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing 787 Cabin

New In Boeing Collection

Nav set switches

External cockpit section

Winglets

3D elements in the virtual cockpit:

Window frame, pilot seats

Use 3D switch

Gauges: Radar Height, Seatbelt, No Smoke

Light switches

MFD's now very easy to read

Flaps

Flight dynamic with stall limit

Trim features

Texture improvements

Sound

All Models Have A Fully Functional Cockpit

Five multi-function displays

Center console with FMC, radio display with transponders, trim and engine thrust lever control

Yoke with controllable switches

Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches

"Seatbelt" and "No Smoking" sign with acoustic sound

Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, speed, Mach, Loc, autothrottle / Master, QNH

HUD - Display: artificial horizon, velocity, G, Mach, TAS, IAS, compass, QNH, height, pitch

2D panel in the resolution 1280x720 px / 3D panel with 1024x1024 px textures

FMC (Flight Management Computer)

15 different menus

Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters

Use of flight plan

Calculation of courses analogical wind, high level and aerodrome of destination

Follow of waypoints

Course gauge and autopilot control

Other Features

Detailed external and internal model including virtual cockpit

Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, landing gear

Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior

Exterior lighting: beacon, strobes, nav, landing and taxi lights

Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation

Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)

Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics

All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models

New textures (1024*1024) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology

Gangway stairs and logo light

All Boeing airplanes are equipped with British Airways liveries.

British Airways (BA) is the national airline of the United Kingdom. British Airways is based in London and has its home base at London Heathrow Airport. British Airways is one of the world's largest airlines.

