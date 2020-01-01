  • Canada4XPlane - CYQB Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

    Included Airports

    Included Airports

    • CYQB - CYQB - Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport
    • CCH7 - Capitale Helicoptere

    About

    About

    Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, known also as Jean Lesage International Airport (French: Aeroport international Jean-Lesage de Quebec , or Aeroport de Quebec) (IATA: YQB, ICAO: CYQB) is the primary airport serving the Canadian city of Quebec. Located 6 nm (11 km; 6.9 mi) west-southwest of the city, it is the eleventh-busiest airport in Canada, with 1,670,880 passengers and 121,680 aircraft movements in 2017. More than ten airlines offer 360 weekly flights to destinations across Canada, the United States, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

    The airport was established in 1939, a year after the closure of the Aerodrome Saint-Louis. First established as a training facility for air observers, the first flight occurred on September 11, 1941. First known as the Aeroport de l' Ancienne Lorette, then the Aeroport de Sainte-Foy, and later the Aeroport de Quebec, it was renamed to Aeroport international Jean-Lesage in 1993, in honor of the former Premier of Quebec, Jean Lesage. The airport is managed and operated by Aeroport de Quebec Inc., a non-profit and non-share corporation. The current terminal building has a capacity of 1.4 million passengers annually.

    Features

    Features

    • 30+ Custom buildings
    • 70+ Custom Objects
    • HD ground textures
    • HD taxilines and ground details
    • 3D volumetric grass
    • Ground ambient occlusion
    • Extremely detailed parking lots
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Optional winter textures
    • Custom autogate + sound
    • WT3 Compatibility (Freeware Add-on)
    • Optional static aircraft package (Freeware Add-on)

    Canada4XPlane - CYQB Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

