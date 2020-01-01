Canada4XPlane - CYQB Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Included Airports

CYQB - CYQB - Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

CCH7 - Capitale Helicoptere

About

Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, known also as Jean Lesage International Airport (French: Aeroport international Jean-Lesage de Quebec , or Aeroport de Quebec) (IATA: YQB, ICAO: CYQB) is the primary airport serving the Canadian city of Quebec. Located 6 nm (11 km; 6.9 mi) west-southwest of the city, it is the eleventh-busiest airport in Canada, with 1,670,880 passengers and 121,680 aircraft movements in 2017. More than ten airlines offer 360 weekly flights to destinations across Canada, the United States, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

The airport was established in 1939, a year after the closure of the Aerodrome Saint-Louis. First established as a training facility for air observers, the first flight occurred on September 11, 1941. First known as the Aeroport de l' Ancienne Lorette, then the Aeroport de Sainte-Foy, and later the Aeroport de Quebec, it was renamed to Aeroport international Jean-Lesage in 1993, in honor of the former Premier of Quebec, Jean Lesage. The airport is managed and operated by Aeroport de Quebec Inc., a non-profit and non-share corporation. The current terminal building has a capacity of 1.4 million passengers annually.

Features

30+ Custom buildings

70+ Custom Objects

HD ground textures

HD taxilines and ground details

3D volumetric grass

Ground ambient occlusion

Extremely detailed parking lots

Dynamic lighting

Optional winter textures

Custom autogate + sound

WT3 Compatibility (Freeware Add-on)

Optional static aircraft package (Freeware Add-on)

