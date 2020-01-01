Aerosoft - Chania - Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for P3D v4 Updated

Changelog v1.0.2.0

PBR textures have been fully implemented in the scenery:

PBR textures and normal maps to the ground textures and lines

PRB textures added to the Main Terminal building, apron objects and vehicles, animated objects, gas stations, apron signs, objects close to the runway and most of the other 3d objects of the scenery; some of the objects also have normal maps

Corrections to some night textures to become more realistic after applying PBR

About Chania - Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport

Approach Airport Chania, named after the Crete resistance fighter "Ioannis Daskalogiannis", now in Prepar3D! The international airport is located on the Akrotiri peninsula that is part of the island of Crete in southern Greece.

The scenery offers a highly realistic flight experience thanks to high-resolution ground textures and more than 39,000 auto generated trees, vehicles, and 3D buildings on the entire surface.

Dynamic lighting, sun reflections, animated vehicles and windsocks as well as seasonal changes help bring the airport and its surroundings to life.

The add-on is also compatible with Orbx Global, Orbx Vector, and Orbx Open LC Europe.

Features

High detailed ground textures and runway - taxiway lines

Fully depicted new apron layout, parking positions lines and markings

High detailed 3D objects

High detailed 3D buildings including the new terminal building completed in 2018

More than 39,000 custom autogenous trees, vehicles and 3D buildings covering the entire imagery area

Dynamic lights in the apron area

Polygon/FX lighting if no dynamic lights are used

Animated vehicles in the apron area

SODE fully animated windsocks

Automatic seasonal textures change for fall winter spring and summer (Orbx and Default versions)

Pre-rendered self-shadowing (Ambient Occlusion) at 3D objects

Fully compatible with Orbx Global, Orbx Vector, and Orbx Open LC Europe

Mesh terrain enhancement for the Airport's Peninsula and the whole western Crete

Detailed Coastlines

Snowy "White Mountains" (the 8045 ft mountain at the south of the Airport) from October to May (the snow coverage changes every month)

Sun reflections on ground (more visible during dawn and dusk)

High detailed night lighting including detailed 3D taxi and runway lighting with automatic activation/deactivation based on time of day and weather conditions

High detailed 3d grass

FLAi and default AI traffic

Purchase Aerosoft - Chania - Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for P3D v4