Microsoft Flight Simulator February 13th - Development Update

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Feature Discovery Series

    Episode 6 – 02.20

    We are scheduled to release Episode 6 (Airports) in our update next week! This episode will provide an in-depth look at the airports we are building for the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Episode 7 – 03.05

    Episode 7 (IFR) has officially been scheduled for release on March 5th!

    Alpha Invitations Going Out Now

    Starting today (02.13) through next Tuesday (02.18), we will be sending out another round of Alpha invitations.

    SDK Update

    We are still in the process of rolling out SDK access to all of our partners. If you’ve not yet received access, hang in there as we are working to get everyone added as quickly as possible.

    Currently, we’ve got over 30 partners with access to the SDK. The feedback has been incredibly beneficial to the team as we continue to work hard on upcoming features.

    In the next Alpha update, you can expect improvements for existing tools, a new in-game aircraft editor will allow configuration tuning for aircraft parameters including the flight model with onscreen debug support.

    DR Preview Now Available In The Insider Area

    The March preview of the DR is now available in the Insider Area.

    Feedback Snapshot Update Now Available In The Insider Area

    Preview version of the latest update to the Feedback Snapshot is now available in the Insider Area.

