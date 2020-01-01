  • Pilot Plus Announcing EGTB Wycombe Air Park

    Pilot Plus Announcing EGTB Wycombe Air Park

    We are pleased to announce the next release on OrbxDirect by Pilot Plus will be EGTB Wycombe Air Park.

    Wycombe Air Park sits on the edge of London and is home to a bustling aviation community. Set in the classic British countryside, Wycombe is a popular airfield for general aviation pilots and training helicopter pilots alike. Pilot Plus' London Wycombe captures the airfield’s atmosphere and unique charm, providing you with the perfect general aviation gateway.

    Using crisp ground imagery and densely packed modelling throughout, Pilot Plus has crafted the definitive version of London Wycombe Air Park. Combining ultra-realistic models and texturing with modern techniques and extensive details, this is the perfect place to start your VFR experience. With fantastic use of PBR effects to enhance the simulation, extensive use of 3D grass and plenty of finer details to find, London Wycombe Air Park packs plenty of character.

    A huge amount of time has been spent on ensuring complete accuracy and our innovative dynamic vegetation technology adds those extra seasonal variations on the fly within the simulator - unique for X-Plane 11.

    Using real-world data and onsite visits, the airfield is completed to the highest detail providing a truly authentic adventure. Soar across the area with accurately placed VFR landmarks all used by real-pilots to complete circuits. Helicopter users will also take delight in the addition of Cliveden House helipad giving you a chance to land locally before your spot of virtual lunch.

    Now having partnered with Orbx, Pilot Plus London Wycombe Definitive perfectly blends with TrueEarth Great Britain South meaning you can explore the beautiful surroundings of Buckinghamshire and fully immerse yourself in the local sights.

    Pilot Plus Announcing EGTB Wycombe Air Park

    Features

    • The Pilot Plus Definitive replication of London Wycombe
    • A unique and charming atmosphere with highly detailed 3D modelling
    • Full PBR ground details with crisp surrounding ground imagery
    • Adaptive seasonal vegetation (changes on the fly)
    • Atmospheric night environment, perfect for that sunset departure
    • Includes local VFR landmarks which real-life pilots use when completing circuits
    • Includes Cliveden House Helipad for trips from Wycombe
    • Perfectly blends with Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain South

