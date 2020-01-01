Pilot's - EGBG - Leicestershire Aeroclub

Leicester Aeroclub in stunning quality! Looks even better when used with our FS Global Ultimate - NG mesh (not required!). See the advantages of local scenery built into a HR mesh.

Features

For Prepar3D V4.x (FSX, FSX:SE, coming soon; X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)

4K resolution textures

Custom landclass for the entire city of Leicester and airport area

Detailed interior for Leicester Aeroclub

3D grass/trees custom vegation

Seasonal trees using SODE (FSX & P3D)

Dynamic lights for airport and SWS Live Scenery cars (P3D V4)

Seasonal ground textures & 3D grass

SODE windsock, takeoff T and parked cars that change based on time of day

Openable hangars using SODE

Custom buildings for Leicester city

Time & date-based crowds & aircraft using SODE (P3D V4)

PBR wet ground polygon using SODE (P3D V4)

Vehicles and animated people using SWS Live Scenery (P3D V4)

Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates

Made for FS Global Ultimate - NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Global and Regions

