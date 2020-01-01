Pilot's - EGBG - Leicestershire Aeroclub

Leicester Aeroclub in stunning quality! Looks even better when used with our FS Global Ultimate - NG mesh (not required!). See the advantages of local scenery built into a HR mesh.
Features
- For Prepar3D V4.x (FSX, FSX:SE, coming soon; X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)
- 4K resolution textures
- Custom landclass for the entire city of Leicester and airport area
- Detailed interior for Leicester Aeroclub
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Seasonal trees using SODE (FSX & P3D)
- Dynamic lights for airport and SWS Live Scenery cars (P3D V4)
- Seasonal ground textures & 3D grass
- SODE windsock, takeoff T and parked cars that change based on time of day
- Openable hangars using SODE
- Custom buildings for Leicester city
- Time & date-based crowds & aircraft using SODE (P3D V4)
- PBR wet ground polygon using SODE (P3D V4)
- Vehicles and animated people using SWS Live Scenery (P3D V4)
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
- Made for FS Global Ultimate - NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Global and Regions