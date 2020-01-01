  • Pilot's - EGBG - Leicestershire Aeroclub

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-13-2020 10:14 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Pilot's - EGBG - Leicestershire Aeroclub

    Leicester Aeroclub in stunning quality! Looks even better when used with our FS Global Ultimate - NG mesh (not required!). See the advantages of local scenery built into a HR mesh.

    Features

    • For Prepar3D V4.x (FSX, FSX:SE, coming soon; X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)
    • 4K resolution textures
    • Custom landclass for the entire city of Leicester and airport area
    • Detailed interior for Leicester Aeroclub
    • 3D grass/trees custom vegation
    • Seasonal trees using SODE (FSX & P3D)
    • Dynamic lights for airport and SWS Live Scenery cars (P3D V4)
    • Seasonal ground textures & 3D grass
    • SODE windsock, takeoff T and parked cars that change based on time of day
    • Openable hangars using SODE
    • Custom buildings for Leicester city
    • Time & date-based crowds & aircraft using SODE (P3D V4)
    • PBR wet ground polygon using SODE (P3D V4)
    • Vehicles and animated people using SWS Live Scenery (P3D V4)
    • Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
    • Made for FS Global Ultimate - NG Mesh (optional), compatible with FTX Global and Regions

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    recordcollector

    SimTouch Plus2

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Does anybody know where this might be still available it became free in 2018 and I was a previous paid up owner I've just purchased a new M/c and it...

    Last Post By: tones777 Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Honda Jet Preview

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Someone mentioned this was in the library. Just had to add it!

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 07:54 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Here's a Boeing You Might Enjoy Jan!!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Just for you Jan! It's not a "Tube," but it is a Boeing! :rolleyes: Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 07:49 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    One flight chick #2

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Yesterday I flew the route in Oregon shown on the home page under ONE FLIGHT CHICK #2. I also shot a bunch of T&GS at other airports where she...

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 07:48 AM Go to last post