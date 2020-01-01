Imaginesim Announces Barbados Scenery For P3D Delayed

TBPB Barbados delay.

We all hate delays. You, us, everyone. And we apologize for the delay with releasing this product. As you might be aware, the project was originally created for an aerospace client that, just before Christmas, graciously allowed us to recompile and release the model for Prepar3D v4.

Currently, we're waiting to receive official paperwork from the original client that allows us to get the P3D product released. An unavoidable process that is taking longer than we all expected. We have been assured that the documents are making their stately progress towards us, and we are all set and ready to release TBPB at very short notice. Thank you for your patience.

Source