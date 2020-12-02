Review: Orbx EGPH Edinburgh Airport

Introduction

Edinburgh, the Capital of Scotland and home to some 500,000 people is a beautiful city in the Central Belt of Scotland and sits on the Firth of Forth on the east coast. It is one of the places you should definitely visit if you are planning on a trip to Scotland as there is so much history to see and places to visit.

With the famous old castle looking down from its site at the head of the old town, to Her Majesty's Yacht Britannia moored in Leith, to the shopping and bright lights of Princess Street, Edinburgh has something to offer for everyone. In my experience, it is also one of the few places in Scotland where you will actually see kilts and hear the unmistakable sounds of the bagpipes pretty much year-round.

There are also two very famous football teams, namely Heart of Mid Lothian Football Club (Hearts) and Hibernian Football Club (Hibs), and their rivalry across the city has never been higher. In addition to the above, Edinburgh is also home to Murrayfield the home of Scottish Rugby. If you ever get a chance to take in a game when Scotland are playing at home, it is well worth a visit. 65,000 Scots singing their lungs out is quite an experience, especially if England are the opponents.

One other feature when flying in and around the Edinburgh area that stands out as you come from the north by road or rail are the three majestic bridges that span the River Forth. The Forth rail bridge was built way back in 1890, with the second Queensferry Crossing road bridge being added as recently as 2017. These bridges connect North and South Queensferry and all three bridges are distinctive landmarks particularly when lit at night.

The city is serviced by the main international airport located 5 km to the west of the city. The airport handles somewhere around 15 million passengers a year and employs about 2,500 people. A wide range of operators use the airport and offer flights both domestically within the UK but also internationally to locations such as Spain, Finland, Turkey and even as far as the USA.

When the team at Orbx Simulation Systems announced that they were releasing Edinburgh (EGPH) for the X-Plane 11 platform, I was delighted to have the opportunity to review this airport (being from Scotland myself). The following review hopefully gives you some insight into what the scenery offers, and is based solely on my own views, thoughts and experiences.