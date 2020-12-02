FSDG - Casablanca Released For FSX/P3D

Casablanca! One of the biggest airports in North Africa and of course maybe the the most famous city on the continent, now in superb quality for FSX and P3D!

With more than 10 million passengers per year, Mohammed V is the perfect counterpart to our popular FSDG-Cape Town scenery. Only 30 minutes from Lisbon and 45 minutes from Madrid, the Balearic or Canary islands, this is the ideal destination for all Africa-bound pilots!

Features

Accurate rendition of Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca, Morocco (GMMN) and surroundings

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Animated ground traffic

New terminal and ground layout included

Compatible with SODE/GSX jetways

Compatible with all known add-ons including AES, GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series

Manual included

