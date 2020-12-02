  • FSDG - Casablanca Released For FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-12-2020 11:39 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FSDG - Casablanca for FSX/P3D

    Casablanca! One of the biggest airports in North Africa and of course maybe the the most famous city on the continent, now in superb quality for FSX and P3D!

    With more than 10 million passengers per year, Mohammed V is the perfect counterpart to our popular FSDG-Cape Town scenery. Only 30 minutes from Lisbon and 45 minutes from Madrid, the Balearic or Canary islands, this is the ideal destination for all Africa-bound pilots!

    FSDG - Casablanca for FSX/P3D

    Features

    • Accurate rendition of Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca, Morocco (GMMN) and surroundings
    • Realistic shadow and light rendition
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Animated ground traffic
    • New terminal and ground layout included
    • Compatible with SODE/GSX jetways
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including AES, GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series
    • Manual included

    FSDG - Casablanca for FSX/P3D

    FSDG - Casablanca for FSX/P3D

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG LITE Casablanca for FSX and P3Dv4

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HornetAircraft

    FS2004 maxed out

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    I think i've gotten my FS9 to look as good as it possibly can. with sounds, textures, shaders, and tweaks, it runs stable and looks stunning. youtube...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    flightsimg

    My European Airlines (EA) Kept Working Meanwhile!

    Thread Starter: flightsimg

    Okay!, those WW2 warplanes for my collection were fine. But!, that did not forbid my European Airlines (EA) Boeings of keeping on their scheduled...

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    BlueSox14

    Bug with the Statue of Liberty in Las Vegas?

    Thread Starter: BlueSox14

    Hi all, When I've only got a couple of mins available and I need to unwind, I often just buzz the strip in Las Vegas at night. I like the lights...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:34 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    When You Need To Go, and You need to do it Fast and Comfortable, This is the Way!!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    It doesn't get much better than this aircraft! David S likes the long X-Country flights and he pulled this one out just recently, one I have...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post