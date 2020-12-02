PMDG Operations Center 2.0 Rolling Out Now

We have just commenced the update process to bring our global customer base up to date with the new PMDG Operations Center 2.0.

PMDG Operations Center 2.0 is a direct replacement for PMDG Operations Center. To receive the update is simple: Simply run Operations Center and as the update propagates globally, you will eventually see the red "Update Available" chip appear and OC1 will offer you the opportunity to install an update. Obviously, yes, you want to install that update. When you do, the update process will handle the rest for you, and you will be left with a shiny, new PMDG Operations Center 2.0.

Some things to know:

Transition to PMDG OC2.0 is mandatory for all users.

PMDG OC2 is the foundation of future growth, to include eventually all product installation/maintenance/updating.

PMDG OC2.0 will be the entry portal for PMDG Global Flight Operations.

PMDG OC2.0 is a 64bit program, meaning that you MUST have a 64bit version of windows. (99.24% of the installed windows base is using one so you are probably good here...)

PMDG OC2.0 is compatible with FSX, FSX-SE, P3D v3, P3D v4 and will eventually support future MSFS and P3D platforms as well if/when they are released.

So why the update if we didn't add new functionality for you? With this update, we are now able to more easily provide customer micro-updates, livery updates and management, etc. OC1 was a very limited platform that outgrew its original design. PMDG Operations Center 2.0 is a much more well written product that will allow us to securely deliver full products, updates and some components of technical support in order to improve the overall user experience.

PMDG Operations Center 2.0 is the bedrock upon which Global Flight Operations will run, so we are excited to finally have this step accomplished as it brings us closer to GFO release.

As you make the transition: It is possible that OC2 will show you a bunch of notifications related to any liveries you have installed at the time of update. We recommend that you simply pass through the update page by pressing DISMISS on each of them the first time, then close OC2 and relaunch the application. This will allow it to be all-caught-up in managing your liveries for you.

NOTAM for all windows 7 32 bit (and WinXP, etc.) users:

Do not install this update. If you do, it will disable the PMDG Operations Center 1.0. You cannot use the PMDG Operations Center 2.0 because it is a 64 bit program.

Effective March 1st, we will be turning off online support for PMDG Operations Center 1.0 so we recommend you take the time to upgrade your windows platform to Windows 10.

This notam is related only to Windows. It doesn't matter which sim you have, you have to be on a 64 bit Windows platform.

Source