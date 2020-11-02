Just Flight Officially Announces Vulcan For X-Plane 11

The previous announcement was just a tease, but now it's official. Just Flight has a new Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11 in development. More screenshots and details can be found on the product page.
