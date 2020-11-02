  • Orbx - Bar Harbor Almost Complete

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-11-2020 11:40 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Escape the hustle and bustle and head to this breathtaking paradise.

    Perfect for those looking to embark on some scenic east coast flying in the USA, Bar Harbor packs in a huge amount value for this remarkable part of the country. Situated in the heart of the Trenton area in Maine, Bar Harbor Airport offers stunning views across a varied landscape. Its natural beauty makes it the perfect destination for those looking to escape the urban environments of nearby cities.

    Hundreds of hand-placed buildings have been expertly included, as well as numerous helipads and lighthouses. Make sure you set course over Mount Desert Island to see the highly detailed Bar Harbor Hotels and Waterfront before then heading out over to Cadillac Mountain.

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    This truly is the complete package for your first exploration over the east coast in X-Plane 11. Bar Harbor Airport on X-Plane 11 is a true haven for those looking to indulge themselves in country flying with beautiful terrain.

    KBHB Bar Harbor was originally created by Alex Goff for FSX/P3D and has been a side project of Mac Ottlinger, who also ported YBRM Broome to XP, and we are happy to see it nearing completion for release.

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Orbx - Bar Harbor

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: bar harbor, kbhb, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Some random tropical pics (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    I'm not the only one who's having enough of winters! So here's my contribution to fight against the depression of low temperatures. Feel free to add...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    When You Need To Go, and You need to do it Fast and Comfortable, This is the Way!!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    It doesn't get much better than this aircraft! David S likes the long X-Country flights and he pulled this one out just recently, one I have...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    darrenvox

    cannot find this texture

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    there was one fire fighting dc-4 texture that came with the dc-4 back a few years ago...i ahd it and moved it into another folder and removed the...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post
    Amtran618

    1984 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2.1

    Thread Starter: Amtran618

    Have a new never been opened still in shrinkwrap flight sim 2.1 from 1984 and a manual from flight simulator 1.0 the very first version for IBM pc...

    Last Post By: Amtran618 Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post