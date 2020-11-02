Orbx - Bar Harbor Almost Complete

Escape the hustle and bustle and head to this breathtaking paradise.

Perfect for those looking to embark on some scenic east coast flying in the USA, Bar Harbor packs in a huge amount value for this remarkable part of the country. Situated in the heart of the Trenton area in Maine, Bar Harbor Airport offers stunning views across a varied landscape. Its natural beauty makes it the perfect destination for those looking to escape the urban environments of nearby cities.

Hundreds of hand-placed buildings have been expertly included, as well as numerous helipads and lighthouses. Make sure you set course over Mount Desert Island to see the highly detailed Bar Harbor Hotels and Waterfront before then heading out over to Cadillac Mountain.

This truly is the complete package for your first exploration over the east coast in X-Plane 11. Bar Harbor Airport on X-Plane 11 is a true haven for those looking to indulge themselves in country flying with beautiful terrain.

KBHB Bar Harbor was originally created by Alex Goff for FSX/P3D and has been a side project of Mac Ottlinger, who also ported YBRM Broome to XP, and we are happy to see it nearing completion for release.

Source