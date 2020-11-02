  • Orbx - Australia v2 SP1 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-11-2020 11:24 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - Australia v2

    At long last, our substantial service pack for Australia v2 is ready, with apologies for the delay. In addition to a number of bug fixes we've also added a whole bunch of new content, including non-default airports and a large number of tall antennae, chimneys, and other vertical obstructions.

    This update is only available via Orbx Central, if you have not switched from FTX Central then please do so.

    AUv2 SP1 (2.1.0) Change Log

    New content:

    • More than 70 additional airports, airfields, and seaplane bases not included in default FSX/P3D
    • Cityscape Melbourne: new custom buildings of Sealife Aquarium, Yarra helipad, Microflite Building; Gas Brigades Fire Show objects (no dynamic effects) at Crown Melbourne on Yarra River Southbank
    • Photoreal saltpans and colorful lakes: added Lake Barlee, Lake Lefroy, Lake Darlot, Esperance Lakes, Lake Hillier, and Hutt Lagoon
    • Photoreal mines: added Christmas Creek, Cloud Break, Duketon, Lake Lefroy, Ernest Henry, Jacinth-Ambrosia, and Tropicana
    • Added close to 2,000 tall antennae, masts, smokestacks, firetowers, and power plant structures

    Orbx - Australia V2

    Enhancements and bug fixes:

    • Cityscape Melbourne: various improvements on ground textures, city models and autogen; fixed crash issues on city models
    • Fixed missing land south of Adelaide
    • Landclass improvements for coal loading area at Abbott Point
    • Removed farmland from Mt. Lindesay -28.3440549 152.71395 GOLD 8842
    • Fixed morphing textures west of Richmond AFB
    • Adjusted Lake Hamilton dry/wet areas
    • Added missing rock textures at Newcastle
    • Fixed landclass issues at Alice Springs
    • Many landclass improvements throughout AU, especially in the transition area of subregions
    • Removed mesh spike at -28.1826 151.8907
    • Corrected orientation of airport gable markers
    • YBWW Brisbane West Wellcamp; added runway lights
    • YTNB Tanbar; fixed crashes in P3D
    • YBGD Boolgeeda; added paved runway and improved local road system
    • YMBT Mount Beauty; added airport as requested
    • YMUL Murray Field; fixed invisible building
    • YMHB Hobart; fixed incorrect displaced threshold
    • YWBN Wedderburn; fixed reversed runway markings
    • YKBR Kalbarri; fixed reversed runway markings
    • YBGD Boolgeeda; changed runway type to paved

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Some random tropical pics (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    I'm not the only one who's having enough of winters! So here's my contribution to fight against the depression of low temperatures. Feel free to add...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    When You Need To Go, and You need to do it Fast and Comfortable, This is the Way!!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    It doesn't get much better than this aircraft! David S likes the long X-Country flights and he pulled this one out just recently, one I have...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    darrenvox

    cannot find this texture

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    there was one fire fighting dc-4 texture that came with the dc-4 back a few years ago...i ahd it and moved it into another folder and removed the...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post
    Amtran618

    1984 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2.1

    Thread Starter: Amtran618

    Have a new never been opened still in shrinkwrap flight sim 2.1 from 1984 and a manual from flight simulator 1.0 the very first version for IBM pc...

    Last Post By: Amtran618 Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post