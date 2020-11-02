Orbx - Australia v2 SP1 Released

At long last, our substantial service pack for Australia v2 is ready, with apologies for the delay. In addition to a number of bug fixes we've also added a whole bunch of new content, including non-default airports and a large number of tall antennae, chimneys, and other vertical obstructions.

This update is only available via Orbx Central, if you have not switched from FTX Central then please do so.

AUv2 SP1 (2.1.0) Change Log

New content:

More than 70 additional airports, airfields, and seaplane bases not included in default FSX/P3D

Cityscape Melbourne: new custom buildings of Sealife Aquarium, Yarra helipad, Microflite Building; Gas Brigades Fire Show objects (no dynamic effects) at Crown Melbourne on Yarra River Southbank

Photoreal saltpans and colorful lakes: added Lake Barlee, Lake Lefroy, Lake Darlot, Esperance Lakes, Lake Hillier, and Hutt Lagoon

Photoreal mines: added Christmas Creek, Cloud Break, Duketon, Lake Lefroy, Ernest Henry, Jacinth-Ambrosia, and Tropicana

Added close to 2,000 tall antennae, masts, smokestacks, firetowers, and power plant structures

Enhancements and bug fixes:

Cityscape Melbourne: various improvements on ground textures, city models and autogen; fixed crash issues on city models

Fixed missing land south of Adelaide

Landclass improvements for coal loading area at Abbott Point

Removed farmland from Mt. Lindesay -28.3440549 152.71395 GOLD 8842

Fixed morphing textures west of Richmond AFB

Adjusted Lake Hamilton dry/wet areas

Added missing rock textures at Newcastle

Fixed landclass issues at Alice Springs

Many landclass improvements throughout AU, especially in the transition area of subregions

Removed mesh spike at -28.1826 151.8907

Corrected orientation of airport gable markers

YBWW Brisbane West Wellcamp; added runway lights

YTNB Tanbar; fixed crashes in P3D

YBGD Boolgeeda; added paved runway and improved local road system

YMBT Mount Beauty; added airport as requested

YMUL Murray Field; fixed invisible building

YMHB Hobart; fixed incorrect displaced threshold

YWBN Wedderburn; fixed reversed runway markings

YKBR Kalbarri; fixed reversed runway markings

YBGD Boolgeeda; changed runway type to paved

Source