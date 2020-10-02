A2A Simulations - Accu-sim Piper J-3 Cub

Few airplanes define "stick and rudder" more faithfully and distinctly than does the Cub. Aeroncas, Taylorcrafts, Stinsons, Luscombes, Cessnas and all the rest are but refinements and alternatives to what was created by the advent of the Cub. They are all the heirs of the Cub, and as such, owe homage and their very existence to their venerable predecessor.

Even if you have never actually seen a Cub in the flesh, if airplanes are your game, you have a good idea of what a Cub is all about. Virtually every pilot has flown or knows someone who has flown a Cub.

If you throw a baseball, a paper airplane, and a stick into the air, each would behave differently based on its weight, density, and shape. Each will interact with the air and ultimately the ground very differently, just as we would expect. But what if you dropped a tennis ball on a hard surface, and instead of bouncing, it just hit the ground with a loud ‘clunk’ and stopped? We are physical beings that live in a world that has certain truths we take for granted, that is until they are gone. However, in a simulated world, nothing can be taken for granted. In fact, if the physics in a simulated world are not specifically created by someone, they simply do not exist. With Accu-Sim, we have built-in to this simulation many of the physical rules that we know to be true and which we expect to exist in the real physical world.

Perhaps the most important thing this little airplane will bring to you is honest, true-to-life stick-and-rudder flying, something pilots often forget after flying large, heavy, fast, complex aircraft for a while. You will be actively engaged in flying this Cub almost all of the time. After just flying it for a very short while you will start to feel like a better pilot, and you will be.

Prepar3D v4 Exclusive Features

Physically based rendering (PBR) of cockpit and exterior

Upgraded 3D virtual cockpit

New, high-poly "Heidi" passenger and male and female pilots

Taildragger flight dynamics tuned for the Prepar3D simulation platform

Standard Features

As with every A2A aircraft, it is gorgeously constructed, inside and out

Flying qualities built by pilots with unprecedented stall and spin realism

Includes standard J-3 Cub, Tundra tires, Floats, and Skis

98 page, full-sized Pilot's Manual written by Mitchell Glicksman (re-edited/updated by Nick M for the P3Dv4 release)

Visual Real-Time Load Manager, with the ability to load fuel, oil, pilot, passenger, and cargo in game

In cockpit pilot's map for handy in-flight navigation

Fuel delivery system simulated

All models include A2A specialized materials with authentic metal

Sound engineered by A2A sound professionals

Accu-Sim physics creates an entirely new world including true wing, air-frame, engine, ground, water, and internal systems behaviour

Passenger On Board TM adds a new dimension of piloting realism with an intelligent passenger that is aware of the surroundings, talks when appropriate, including being able to spot and call out traffic

Third generation Accu-Sound now allows for a direct connection to the Accu-Sim and FSX physics engine with airflow through the air-frame, window, and door, structural creaks, bumps, jolts, etc. with three hundred and ninety sounds in all

Piston combustion engine modelling. Air comes in, it mixes with fuel and ignites, parts move, heat up, and all work in harmony to produce the most accurate combustion engine simulation available

Engine has an actual life. Good piloting skills are rewarded with longer life and more reliable performance

New propeller physics means the propeller is constantly active and allows for both hand and air starting the engine

Ground physics realistically rock your wings and buck your tail. Regular tires, skis, and large tundra tires all have their own distinctive ground handling benefits and limitations. Each aircraft comes with its own sound set which is tied in with the physics of the air-frame

Tundra tires demand respect for the size and weight of the larger tires. 3-point landing on tarmac is highly recommended

Water physics simulate waves, water drag, and creates an authentic “on the step” experience

Total audible cockpit experience made with professional recordings from three actual Piper J-3 aircraft

Fuel System allows for an authentic primer system with fuel in lines, tank, and authentic gravity-fed fuel-air mixture

Third generation engine wear and oil system including an engine that sputters, spits, and runs rough when damaged

Both engine and air-frame physically vibrate and shake, based on real world conditions

Carburettor icing modelling, which is critical for the proper management of the Continental A-65-8 engine

