  • Maps2XPlane - Seychelles4XPlane - The Airfields

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-10-2020 12:00 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Maps2XPlane - Seychelles4XPlane - The Airfields

    Here is some news from scenery developer Maps2XPlane about their Seychelles4XPlane package. In this this post the developer goes into detail about the additional thirteen airfields available in the scenery - the two main airports in the scenery are Seychelles International Airport and Praslin Island Airport:

    After informing you in the previous posting about the two largest airports – the Seychelles International Airport and the regional Praslin Island Airport – let's today have a closer look at the thirteen additional airfields which will be included in the Seychelles4XPlane scenery package:

    The thirteen additional landing sites are spread over the smaller islands of the Seychelles archipelago and are usually very small and short, and embedded in dense tropical vegetation. Four of them are grass airstrips. So dear virtual pilots: Be prepared for challenging approaches, and expect to be rewarded by stunning and scenic locations – island hopping at its best.

    Maps2XPlane - Seychelles4XPlane

    IRL most of the islands are served by the Island Development Company. IDC was incorporated in 1980, to create a structure to enable the economy of the outer islands to be developed. Only selected islands are dedicated for tourism, and can be reached either by scheduled Air Seychelles flights, or charters operated by Zil Air, a local provider of helicopter and fixed-wing flights.

    Expect untouched nature, stunning atolls and lagoons, dense tropical vegetation, and here and there a few signs of civilization. That means for our Seychelles rendition for X-Plane: photorealistic terrain mesh paired with custom 3D vegetation, custom generic autogen, and custom dynamic traffic on land and on the sea. Last but not least: Selected islands, hosting IRL hotels and resorts, received also some extras: We populate them with custom objects and buildings, based on real counter-parts.

    Maps2XPlane - Seychelles4XPlane

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    liner simpilot

    Microsoft Flight Sim 2020

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi simmers, on FS2004 forum, was wondering if anyone has seen the new Flt sim 2020 on you tube video. I find it impressive technology. do search on...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:03 PM Go to last post
    HornetAircraft

    FS2004 maxed out

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    I think i've gotten my FS9 to look as good as it possibly can. with sounds, textures, shaders, and tweaks, it runs stable and looks stunning. youtube...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Las Vegas to Denver – Eclipse 500 BizJet

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Aircraft: Eclipse 500 BizJet by Fuel Labs 2004 Tim Stevens. AI Traffic: WOAI Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and: - Las...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 12:53 PM Go to last post
    HornetAircraft

    FS2004 Portland to San Fransisco B739ER

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    Some screenshots of my first flight back in the sim after the lovely midterm period and studying for school. Vatsim with ATC and a beautiful...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 12:51 PM Go to last post