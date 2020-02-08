Maps2XPlane - Seychelles4XPlane - The Airfields

Here is some news from scenery developer Maps2XPlane about their Seychelles4XPlane package. In this this post the developer goes into detail about the additional thirteen airfields available in the scenery - the two main airports in the scenery are Seychelles International Airport and Praslin Island Airport:

After informing you in the previous posting about the two largest airports – the Seychelles International Airport and the regional Praslin Island Airport – let's today have a closer look at the thirteen additional airfields which will be included in the Seychelles4XPlane scenery package:

The thirteen additional landing sites are spread over the smaller islands of the Seychelles archipelago and are usually very small and short, and embedded in dense tropical vegetation. Four of them are grass airstrips. So dear virtual pilots: Be prepared for challenging approaches, and expect to be rewarded by stunning and scenic locations – island hopping at its best.

IRL most of the islands are served by the Island Development Company. IDC was incorporated in 1980, to create a structure to enable the economy of the outer islands to be developed. Only selected islands are dedicated for tourism, and can be reached either by scheduled Air Seychelles flights, or charters operated by Zil Air, a local provider of helicopter and fixed-wing flights.

Expect untouched nature, stunning atolls and lagoons, dense tropical vegetation, and here and there a few signs of civilization. That means for our Seychelles rendition for X-Plane: photorealistic terrain mesh paired with custom 3D vegetation, custom generic autogen, and custom dynamic traffic on land and on the sea. Last but not least: Selected islands, hosting IRL hotels and resorts, received also some extras: We populate them with custom objects and buildings, based on real counter-parts.

Source