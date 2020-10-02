  • Taburet Winter Sale Starts Now

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-10-2020 11:07 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet Winter Sale

    Starting today scenery designer Taburet announces a Winter Sale on all products in the FlightSim.Com Store. For a limited time you can save 20% on a variety of scenery and mesh designed specifically for X-Plane 11 and Aerofly FS 2.

    In X-Plane explore the mountainous areas around Telluride, Nepal, Mount Rainer or Mont Blanc. Visit cities like Richmond, Charlotte, Brussels, Lisbon, Los Angeles or Tampa. See improved mesh in the USA, Sweden, Spain or Switzerland. In Aerofly FS2 visit mountainous Nepal, Telluride or Austria, the colorful Canary Islands or Scotland, Spain and Portugal. Check out all the offerings from Taburet now.

    Shop Taburet Add-ons

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: sale, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    GDALE14853

    Generating Thumbnails

    Thread Starter: GDALE14853

    Quite some time ago I managed to use my 'Instant Scenery' add-on to FSX to automatically scan through all the scenery libraries and capture...

    Last Post By: Flattermann Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    coronado990

    KLM Ball and Stripes classic 1960s livery - Fleet repaints

    Thread Starter: coronado990

    Hey there fellas, Back again. I especially want to congratulate the Dutch members here, the enigmatic Peer, and the ever talented Jans. This...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post
    Arch Deacon

    FS2004 Cessna 172: Throttle Friction Nut?

    Thread Starter: Arch Deacon

    I have only been using FS2004 On Windows 10 for a week so please excuse what may be a newbie dumb question: I am using a gamepad and have set the...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 09:58 AM Go to last post
    liner simpilot

    Microsoft Flight Sim 2020

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi simmers, on FS2004 forum, was wondering if anyone has seen the new Flt sim 2020 on you tube video. I find it impressive technology. do search on...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 07:59 AM Go to last post