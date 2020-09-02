  • UK2000 Releases Luton 2020HD

    UK2000 - Luton 2020 HD

    UK2000 Scenery announces the release of UK2000 Luton 2020HD for Prepar3D and FSX (X-Plane version due March). We are continuing our remake of airports with the goal to increase texture resolutions and model details to take advantage of modern graphics card capabilities. New and updated airports will be aimed at the latest Prepar3D and X-Plane versions, but will continue to create FSX scenery for now (but may change).

    Luton is the next product made with this new system that includes realistic and accurate ground markings, detailed photo-real models and textures, detailed airport vehicles and 'clutter', P3D v4 dynamic lighting, replacement runway and approach lighting system. The scenery is compatible with default, Generation-X, FTX Global, FTX England and Orbx True Earth.

    The Prepar3D version is compatible with V2, V3 and V4.5 (PBR version). The installer takes care of which files to use for your particular sim. Priced at just £18.48, one price for all three major sim types.

