FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition

The Queen's Crew Has Arrived!

The only official PMDG endorsed flight and cabin crew expansion pack for the PMDG 747 QOTS II!

Following in the footsteps of the hugely popular FS2Crew: PMDG 737 NGX Reboot expansion pack for the PMDG 737, comes the next installment in the FS2Crew franchise: FS2Crew: PMDG 747 QOTS II Edition.

Designed in close consultation with real-world 747 pilots, this brand-new release features the latest innovations in airline crew simulation technology!

Including Voice and Button Control in a single package, as well as out-of-the-box support for FSX through P3D Version 4, this is FS2Crew's most exciting release ever!

It's so realistic in fact that FS2Crew has won the supreme accolade of receiving official PMDG status as the only 'Official' flight crew expansion pack for the PMDG 747!

Take your PMDG 747 QOTS II experience to the next level - fly with FS2Crew, because no one flies a 747 single pilot!

Features

Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP

Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4, out of the box!

Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.

Passenger and Freighter Operations

NGX Reboot style User Interface

Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs

Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)

Cabin announcements and Cabin PA

External ground / air cart handling

Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights

Thousands of new sound files

And more!

NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)

Free bonus: FS2Crew: Camera Tech! This new panel allows users to easily switch to different VC camera and cockpit views with a single mouse click! It's a bit like EZDOK!

