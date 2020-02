Supercritical Simulations Group Previews SSG 747-8 Freighter

On their Facebook page, Supercritical Simulations Group has offered a quick preview of their upcoming Boeing 747-8 Freighter for X-Plane. The images seem to be in an early stage of development but this will make a nice addition to their passenger version.

The 747-8F or 747-8 Freighter is an all-cargo transport variant of the 747-8 jet aircraft developed by Boeing. It is the only in-production commercial cargo aircraft with a nose door, which ensures flexible loading of outsized cargo.

