    MeshXP Sweden elevation sourced from Lidar elevation data. MeshXP function is to add elvations points to the terrain to further increase elevations precision and a better shaped terrain. This mesh can be used on its own or underneath photorealistic scenery. It uses X-Plane 11 default vectors i.e. roads, landclass. Hydrology is extracted from the latest OSM data. This is an XP11 terrain mesh.

    Coverage: Sweden. No decrease of frame rates. All MeshXP packages are designed to fit into each other to provide continuous coverage. All MeshXP scenery work in Windows and Mac.

    Requirements

    • X-Plane 11
    • CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K at 3.5 GHz or faster
    • RAM: 16 GB
    • Video Card: DirectX 12-capable video card - 4 GB VRAM
    • 1.10 GB HD Space

     

    Purchase Taburet - Mesh XP Sweden for X-Plane 11

