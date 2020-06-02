Taburet - Mesh XP Sweden for X-Plane 11

MeshXP Sweden elevation sourced from Lidar elevation data. MeshXP function is to add elvations points to the terrain to further increase elevations precision and a better shaped terrain. This mesh can be used on its own or underneath photorealistic scenery. It uses X-Plane 11 default vectors i.e. roads, landclass. Hydrology is extracted from the latest OSM data. This is an XP11 terrain mesh.

Coverage: Sweden. No decrease of frame rates. All MeshXP packages are designed to fit into each other to provide continuous coverage. All MeshXP scenery work in Windows and Mac.

Requirements

X-Plane 11

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K at 3.5 GHz or faster

RAM: 16 GB

Video Card: DirectX 12-capable video card - 4 GB VRAM

1.10 GB HD Space

