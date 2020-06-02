  • Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-06-2020 06:51 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

    This new X-Plane add-on Santiago International stands out due to its accurate reproduction of the real airport and all its surrounding buildings. The new airport scenery has a new terminal of over 200,000 m2, therefore the new facilities will provide Santiago airport with a space of 320,000 m2.

    Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

    The gangways increase from 18 to 67, and the 31 boarding gates increase to 76. In addition this scenery includes a new folder containing the main landmarks of Santiago city and more than twenty heliports of the city. It also contains urban places fully animated, such as O`Higgins amusement park, animated cable car (San Cristobal) and animated cableway (San Cristobal).

    Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

    Features

    • Extremely detailed and realistic recreation the real airport
    • Interior modeling only boarding area new (very detailed)
    • Ambient occlusion in main textures
    • (PBR) Specular maps for objects and ground poly
    • Over 250 buildings, highly detailed
    • Custom animated jetways, custom texture and numbered
    • Custom runways and taxiways (Reflex normal map)
    • Custom taxi lines, borderlines and ground markings
    • HDR lighting with custom night textures
    • Animated helicopters (Force Aerea Chilean)
    • Animated walking people boarding aircraft
    • Customized forest and vegetation 3D (grass, palms, plants)
    • Custom surrounding areas
    • Customized models for traffic vehicles to terminal
    • Static objects, vehicles and aircraft
    • World Traffic 3 compatible
    • Ortho4XP compatible

    Purchase Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    I still love pulling this out of the hangar from time to time!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    I don't make any points with the neighbors when I fly this bad boy! It will surely rattle the windows and interrupt the favorite TV show! Oh well, I...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 06:56 PM Go to last post
    nbata1234

    Reduced graphics

    Thread Starter: nbata1234

    I was wondering if anyone here has had an issue with window 7/10, Graphics, specifically with the (windows 7 color scheme has reverted to basic)...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 06:32 PM Go to last post
    jimbo503rd

    no jet body

    Thread Starter: jimbo503rd

    hi, i downloaded F-35 Lightning 2, however their is no outer body, i can see the innards. how dio i fix this? jim

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 06:27 PM Go to last post
    skip d

    moving pop up window

    Thread Starter: skip d

    Hiya guys... I have an FMC (isg1 SMITHS) that is currently in 'position=2' (top right) in my panel.cfg. I would like to move it 2 inches left. I...

    Last Post By: skip d Today, 05:26 PM Go to last post