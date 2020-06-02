Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020

This new X-Plane add-on Santiago International stands out due to its accurate reproduction of the real airport and all its surrounding buildings. The new airport scenery has a new terminal of over 200,000 m2, therefore the new facilities will provide Santiago airport with a space of 320,000 m2.

The gangways increase from 18 to 67, and the 31 boarding gates increase to 76. In addition this scenery includes a new folder containing the main landmarks of Santiago city and more than twenty heliports of the city. It also contains urban places fully animated, such as O`Higgins amusement park, animated cable car (San Cristobal) and animated cableway (San Cristobal).

Features

Extremely detailed and realistic recreation the real airport

Interior modeling only boarding area new (very detailed)

Ambient occlusion in main textures

(PBR) Specular maps for objects and ground poly

Over 250 buildings, highly detailed

Custom animated jetways, custom texture and numbered

Custom runways and taxiways (Reflex normal map)

Custom taxi lines, borderlines and ground markings

HDR lighting with custom night textures

Animated helicopters (Force Aerea Chilean)

Animated walking people boarding aircraft

Customized forest and vegetation 3D (grass, palms, plants)

Custom surrounding areas

Customized models for traffic vehicles to terminal

Static objects, vehicles and aircraft

World Traffic 3 compatible

Ortho4XP compatible

