This new X-Plane add-on Santiago International stands out due to its accurate reproduction of the real airport and all its surrounding buildings. The new airport scenery has a new terminal of over 200,000 m2, therefore the new facilities will provide Santiago airport with a space of 320,000 m2.
The gangways increase from 18 to 67, and the 31 boarding gates increase to 76. In addition this scenery includes a new folder containing the main landmarks of Santiago city and more than twenty heliports of the city. It also contains urban places fully animated, such as O`Higgins amusement park, animated cable car (San Cristobal) and animated cableway (San Cristobal).
Features
- Extremely detailed and realistic recreation the real airport
- Interior modeling only boarding area new (very detailed)
- Ambient occlusion in main textures
- (PBR) Specular maps for objects and ground poly
- Over 250 buildings, highly detailed
- Custom animated jetways, custom texture and numbered
- Custom runways and taxiways (Reflex normal map)
- Custom taxi lines, borderlines and ground markings
- HDR lighting with custom night textures
- Animated helicopters (Force Aerea Chilean)
- Animated walking people boarding aircraft
- Customized forest and vegetation 3D (grass, palms, plants)
- Custom surrounding areas
- Customized models for traffic vehicles to terminal
- Static objects, vehicles and aircraft
- World Traffic 3 compatible
- Ortho4XP compatible
Purchase Aerosoft - SCEL Int'l Airport And Santiago City 2020