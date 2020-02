Pilot Sim Experience - LFBD P3D v4 Coming Soon

On Facebook, Pilot Sim Experience has announced the "imminent release" of Prepar3D v4 scenery for Bordeaux-Merignac Airport LFBD. LFBD is the eighth busiest French airport, with 7.7 million passengers in 2019.

The scenery will be frame rate optimized and will include ultra detailed buildings each with PBR, night effects, dynamic lighting and many more features.

