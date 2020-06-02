< SamScene3D - Osaka XCity V2 for FSX/P3D

Osaka is the second largest city in the Kansai region of Japan. This scenery covers the city center of the Osaka and Kobe in spring, summer, autumn and winter with same texture, and over the photo real ground filled with various japanese style autogen buildings.
Osaka XCity V2 adds Kobe city area with 3D autogen buildings etc.
Features
- Osaka and Kobe photoreal texture
- over 50,000 autogen buildings with japanese style designs.
- many custom hotels, buildings, business center, shopping malls, train station, banks, landmarks, etc
- night light textures
- autogen vegetation over the city
- JR train and railway station in 3d models
- Simple design of Universal Studio
- 3D design of Osaka-Jo castle
- Good frame rates