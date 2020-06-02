PMDG 737 NGXu 600/700 Expansion Released

PMDG 737 NGXu 600/700 Expansion Released as well as update for NGXu Base Package.

We have been progressively rolling out changes and the long awaited 600/700 expansion package for the NGXu product line.

Okay first let's talk new hotness!

PMDG 737NGXu 600/700 Expansion Package Released:

We have just released the "short body" members of the 737NG fleet, with the 737-600 and 737-700 series airplanes! We have included all of the certified winglet types with a standard wing on the 600, and all three of the standard, blended and split scimitar winglets on the 700 series. With this expansion package, you get the cockpit differences and systems operations differences between the two types, as well as accurate flight models to really show off the tremendous performance capabilities of these much smaller, sportier versions of the airplane.

Source