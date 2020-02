Aeroplane Heaven C-47 / DC-3 Almost Finished

Aeroplane Heaven have stated that their C-47 package for P3D v4.5 is almost ready for release and as such, have shown off a few more screen shots.

Nearly there...

The C-47/DC3 project is very close to release now. Here are some pics of the C-47 package. We are now finalizing the DC-3 package which is HUGE. For the C-47, we have droppable paratroops fully 3D modelled or a Howitzer/Jeep cargo combination as options, along with "clean" cargo options. Ten liveries included.

Source