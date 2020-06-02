Orbx Releases Florida Scenery For X-Plane 11

Orbx have released TrueEarth Florida and Key West International for X-Plane 11.

TrueEarth Florida for X-Plane

Soak up the sun! We are pleased to announce the release of TrueEarth Florida for X-Plane 11!

The sun beats down on the state of Florida all year giving it its common name of the Sunshine State. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, Florida has mile upon mile of white sandy beaches, several thriving metropolises and a diverse range of culture and ethnicity. With the power of the Orbx TrueEarth technology, this is Florida like you've never seen it before!

KEYW Key West International Airport for X-Plane 11

Combining our experience of X-Plane development with our love for tropical and sun-drenched destinations, Key West is the perfect blend of visual delight and silky-smooth performance. The carefully crafted airport comes complete with PBR materials on all surfaces in the airport and finely detailed static aircraft in the airport for the ultimate Key West experience.

