Rolling Cumulus--Fly The Lockheed Electra 188

Let's Fly The L-188 Electra: Episode II of Famous Aircraft of the World Series
Lockheed's Electra provided a number of airlines with their introduction to turbine powered aircraft. Today it remains popular with freight operators. The Lockheed L-188 Electra was developed to meet a 1954 American Airlines requirement for a domestic short to medium range 75 to 100 seat airliner. In June 1955 American awarded Lockheed an order for 35 such aircraft. Lockheed's design, the L-188, was a low wing, four turboprop powered aircraft. Many other airlines shared American's interest in the L-188, and by the time the first prototype flew on December 6 1957, the order book stood at 144.
Welcome Captains, re-live the late 1950s & 60s flying this great aircraft in twenty missions all over the world when it was a real queen among pilots and passengers. Have you ever flown on a Lockheed Electra? Now is your chance to feel the power of the first USA turboprop!
Features
- Carry freight & passengers over the 1950-60s sky
- 20 missions in USA, Indonesia, Panama, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Japan, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Africa and more...
- Schedule timetable
- New scenery at airports and airfields
- Six weather themes
- Complete documentation
