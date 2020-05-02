  • Rolling Cumulus--Fly The Lockheed Electra 188

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Rolling Cumulus--Fly The Lockheed Electra 188

    Let's Fly The L-188 Electra: Episode II of Famous Aircraft of the World Series

    Lockheed's Electra provided a number of airlines with their introduction to turbine powered aircraft. Today it remains popular with freight operators. The Lockheed L-188 Electra was developed to meet a 1954 American Airlines requirement for a domestic short to medium range 75 to 100 seat airliner. In June 1955 American awarded Lockheed an order for 35 such aircraft. Lockheed's design, the L-188, was a low wing, four turboprop powered aircraft. Many other airlines shared American's interest in the L-188, and by the time the first prototype flew on December 6 1957, the order book stood at 144.

    Welcome Captains, re-live the late 1950s & 60s flying this great aircraft in twenty missions all over the world when it was a real queen among pilots and passengers. Have you ever flown on a Lockheed Electra? Now is your chance to feel the power of the first USA turboprop!

    Features

    • Carry freight & passengers over the 1950-60s sky
    • 20 missions in USA, Indonesia, Panama, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Japan, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Africa and more...
    • Schedule timetable
    • New scenery at airports and airfields
    • Six weather themes
    • Complete documentation

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Famous Aircraft of the World Series Episode II - Let's Fly the L-188 Electra for FSX

