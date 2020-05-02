Rolling Cumulus--Fly The Lockheed Electra 188

Let's Fly The L-188 Electra: Episode II of Famous Aircraft of the World Series

Lockheed's Electra provided a number of airlines with their introduction to turbine powered aircraft. Today it remains popular with freight operators. The Lockheed L-188 Electra was developed to meet a 1954 American Airlines requirement for a domestic short to medium range 75 to 100 seat airliner. In June 1955 American awarded Lockheed an order for 35 such aircraft. Lockheed's design, the L-188, was a low wing, four turboprop powered aircraft. Many other airlines shared American's interest in the L-188, and by the time the first prototype flew on December 6 1957, the order book stood at 144.

Welcome Captains, re-live the late 1950s & 60s flying this great aircraft in twenty missions all over the world when it was a real queen among pilots and passengers. Have you ever flown on a Lockheed Electra? Now is your chance to feel the power of the first USA turboprop!

Features

Carry freight & passengers over the 1950-60s sky

20 missions in USA, Indonesia, Panama, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Japan, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Africa and more...

Schedule timetable

New scenery at airports and airfields

Six weather themes

Complete documentation

