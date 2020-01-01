  • Review: Just Flight - PA28-181 Archer TX/LX

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-15-2020 05:16 PM  Number of Views: 15  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - PA28-181 Archer TX/LX  Next

    Archer TX/LX

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Review Author:
    Jennifer Kimball

    Suggested Price:
    $41.99
    Buy Here

    Hello! Today's review will bring us aboard Just Flight's Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX G1000 for X-Plane 11.

    Just Flight - Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX for X-Plane 11

    Part of Piper's well known Cherokee series, the Piper Archer is one of the most recognizable general aviation aircraft in the world. Rugged, elegant, reliable, and comfortable, the Archer is an excellent aircraft for a variety of missions. Strong enough to withstand student pilot abuse, big enough to carry a family of four, and just fast enough to be a solid cross country machine, the Archer is all around a great airplane to own, rent, or learn to fly in.

    The Piper Archer line began its life in 1974. In its early days, Archers featured the classic "hershey bar" wing, a standard steam gauge panel, and a larger cabin than the Piper Warrior. The Archer got its tapered wing design in 1976, along with a 200 lb gross weight increase and was then marketed as the Archer II.

    The newest version of the Archer is the Archer LX which is outfitted with state-of-the-art glass panel G1000 NXi avionics and a stylish, well-appointed interior. The LX is powered by Lycoming O-360 A4M engine (180 hp), and has a maximum cruise speed of about 128 knots at 75% power, and a range of 522 nautical miles. The TX model is much like the LX, including the G1000, but is optimized for flight training operations.

    So, now that we know what we're getting into, let's go flying!

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

    Just Flight did a fantastic job modeling this aircraft. They used tons of photographs and real-world plans for the actual Archer, resulting in stunningly realistic visuals. On the ramp, the Archer is tied down and ready for the pilot to open the doors, do a walk around, and get ready to fly. There's a neat pop-up menu that can be accessed by clicking the arrow on the left side of the screen, in which you can toggle a variety of options, including the addition/removal of wheel pants, toggling the automatic fuel switch, removing the ground elements (including the tie downs), and much more which we will explore further along this review flight.

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

    On that same menu, among other things, there's a nifty option to open the doors in one click as well, including the baggage door. There's also a weight and balance sheet, fuel sheet, interactive checklist, and a general "on" button that fires up the engine and avionics at the same time, which gets you ready to fly right away if that's what you want.

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - PA28-181 Archer TX/LX  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sky44

    Disappointed to say the least!

    Thread Starter: sky44

    As a Developer I find very disappointing that MS is Not providing the Alpha or Beta of their supposedly new Sim to developers who ask for it. They...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 04:53 PM Go to last post
    flightsimg

    My Interpretation of 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2'

    Thread Starter: flightsimg

    From that new article here, 'Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2', at FlightSim.com Not so easy to fly with FSX what that pilot is flying RW! (depart...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    One flight chick #2

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Yesterday I flew the route in Oregon shown on the home page under ONE FLIGHT CHICK #2. I also shot a bunch of T&GS at other airports where she...

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 02:45 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Fly With That One Pilot Chick #2

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20283-Fly-With-That-One-Pilot-Chick-2

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 01:04 PM Go to last post