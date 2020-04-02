Just Flight - DR400 Robin For FSX/P3D

HD textures, exceptionally detailed modelling and PBR materials (P3D v4.4 or later) make Just Flight's DR400 a real visual treat and cockpit functionality is comprehensive and accurate, with IFR-capable avionics, interactive checklists, fuel and RPM gauge needle "wobble" and dimmable instrument lighting among the features.

The DR400 comes in ten paint schemes and boasts custom-coded fuel and electrical systems, optional failures, authentic sounds, accurate flight dynamics and provision for Flight1 GTN and GNS integration.

This all-new DR400 has been modelled by our in-house development team to the same exceptional quality as all the recent Just Flight aircraft, but we’re making it available to you at this permanent special low price by way of a seasonal thank you for all your support and your custom over the last few years. We hope you’ll enjoy flying it!

The X-Plane 11 edition is available at the same low price!

Following on from our PA-28 series, C152 and Duchess Model 76 aircraft, this highly detailed simulation of the Robin DR400-180 Regent has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life DR400, G-BEUP, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.

The DR400 is a wooden monoplane, first flown in 1972 and still in production in France as the latest DR401. This four-seat, piston-engine aircraft is equipped with fixed tricycle landing gear, a 180 HP four-cylinder engine and a large forward-sliding canopy.

The aircraft features a distinctive cranked wing design and sliding canopy, giving it a unique appearance among GA aircraft and excellent cruise performance. It is fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank for a total capacity of 240 litres, providing great range.

The DR400's excellent visibility, payload capabilities and 130-knot cruise speed make it an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

Moving into the cockpit, the aircraft features a comprehensive suite of IFR-capable avionics including a GMA 340 audio selector, GNS 430 GPS unit, KY 97 COM 2 radio, KN 64 DME, GTX 330 transponder, KR 85 ADF and S-TEC 55 autopilot.

The model takes advantage of the latest technologies such as PBR to produce stunning visual fidelity. The DR400 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia.

DETAILED DESCRIPTION

Model

Accurately modelled Robin DR400-180 Regent, built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft

Numerous animations including sliding canopy, luggage door and engine exhaust

Realistic modelling and texturing of the distinctive cranked wings

Ground equipment including chocks and tie-downs

4096x4096 textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel

PBR materials (requires P3D v4.4 or later)

Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Authentic fuel and RPM gauge needle ‘wobble’

Dimmable instrument lighting (P3D v4+ only)

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Interactive checklists for every stage of flight, including engine start

Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for take-off'

Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit:

GMA 340 audio selector



GNS 430 GPS unit



KY 97 COM 2 radio with frequency database



KN 64 DME which can display information from NAV 1 or its own inbuilt receiver (NAV 3)



GTX 330 transponder with flight timers, altitude information and monitoring



KR 85 ADF with ADF/ANT/BFO modes



S-TEC 55 autopilot with lateral hold modes (HDG, NAV, APR, REV) and vertical modes (ALT, VS)

Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction

Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)

Aircraft Systems

Custom-coded electrical system with functional circuit breakers for isolating instruments and systems

Custom-coded fuel system with realistic reserve to main tank fuel transfer and automatic fuel selector option

Failures including spark plug fouling, limited battery life, vapour lock and more

Refill menu for quick and easy refilling of fuel and oil, and recharging of the battery

Liveries

The DR400 is supplied in the following ten paint schemes:

G-BEUP (UK)

G-CETB (UK)

N74922 (USA)

ZK-TZB (New Zealand)

D-EFMD (Germany)

C-LGET (Canada)

F-GPAP (France)

PH-EHW (Netherlands)

VH-KMB (Australia)

OE-DSE (Austria)

Other Features

Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from pilots

Authentic sound set recorded from a real DR400 with custom sounds for cockpit controls, canopy, wind noise and more

Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data

PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes

Purchase Just Flight - DR400 Robin For FSX/P3D

See other Just Flight add-ons