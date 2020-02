Just Flight 747 Classic Screen Shots Revealed

We have lots of new In Development content to share this week so let's start with a new set of screen shots from the 747 Classic. Coding and systems work progresses, in the meantime here are are set of new shots showing new model detail, liveries, panels, etc.

These shots are taken in P3D and an X-Plane version is indeed planned too.

You can see and read more on the current product page.

