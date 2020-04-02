  • DCS World 2020 And Beyond

    Nels_Anderson
    DCS World 2020

    While 2019 was a monumental year for DCS World, we have even bigger and better things in store for 2020! This not only includes new aircraft like the P-47 Thunderbolt, Mi-24P Hind, and continued development of the F/A-18C Hornet and F-16C Viper, but we will also see detailed aircraft carrier operations with DCS: Supercarrier, and new maps to fly over like the free Mariana Islands map and The Channel map. We will also be releasing updates to the A-10C Warthog and Ka-50 Black Shark (including a free cockpit update).

    Most of the Eagle Dynamics team will be focused on improvements to the DCS World core that includes performance improvements, more realistic lighting, a new cloud and weather system, an outstanding damage modeling, a new airfield air traffic control system, air-to-ground radar and Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensors, improved missile dynamics, more life-like AI, new AI units, and a dynamic campaign system.

    Later this year, we are looking forward to announcing an eagerly awaited aircraft for DCS World.

    Our 3rd party partners will also be hard at work in 2020 with the F-15E Strike Eagle, MiG-23 Flogger, OH-58 Kiowa Warrior, Syria and Falkland Islands maps, and more.

    We look forward to taking this journey with you, and all of us at Eagle Dynamics thank you for your support.

    Sincerely,
    The Eagle Dynamics Team
