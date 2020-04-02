Pilot Plus Bristol International Airport Now At Orbx

Pilot Plus brings their EGGD Bristol to Orbx.

Bristol is a significant airport for the Pilot Plus team, marking the beginning of their Definitive range of products. Definitive products are Pilot Plus' most bespoke and intricate environments, providing an unrivalled simulation experience with no compromise.

Bristol International Airport blends in perfectly with TrueEarth Great Britain South and so we at Orbx are glad to have them come on board as a partner.

Features

Pilot Plus Definitive replication of Bristol International

Adaptive seasonal vegetation

Full PBR ground details with crisp surrounding orthoimagery

Atmospheric night environment

Detailed and accurate 3D models

Optimised for maximum performance

Perfectly blends with Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain South

Fully customised World Traffic 3 solution

Created for X-Plane 11.30+

