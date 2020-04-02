  • Pilot Plus Bristol International Airport Now At Orbx

    Nels_Anderson
    Pilot Plus Bristol International Airport

    Pilot Plus brings their EGGD Bristol to Orbx.

    Bristol is a significant airport for the Pilot Plus team, marking the beginning of their Definitive range of products. Definitive products are Pilot Plus' most bespoke and intricate environments, providing an unrivalled simulation experience with no compromise.

    Bristol International Airport blends in perfectly with TrueEarth Great Britain South and so we at Orbx are glad to have them come on board as a partner.

    Features

    • Pilot Plus Definitive replication of Bristol International
    • Adaptive seasonal vegetation
    • Full PBR ground details with crisp surrounding orthoimagery
    • Atmospheric night environment
    • Detailed and accurate 3D models
    • Optimised for maximum performance
    • Perfectly blends with Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain South
    • Fully customised World Traffic 3 solution
    • Created for X-Plane 11.30+

