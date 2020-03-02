Alabeo - C170B For X-Plane 11

Features
- Full X-Plane 11 compatible
- Tundra wheels option
- Realistic behavior
- Rain effect support*
- Custom sounds (FMOD)
- Superb material shines and reflections (full PBR)
- High quality 3D model and textures
- Blank texture for creating your own designs
- Accurately reproduced flight characteristics
- FPS-optimized model
*Requires downloading Librain plugin: Click Here
Included
- 5 HD liveries
- 1 blank texture
- Normal Procedures PDF
- Performance Tables PDF
- Quick Reference PDF
- Recommended Settings PDF