  • Alabeo - C170B For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Features

    • Full X-Plane 11 compatible
    • Tundra wheels option
    • Realistic behavior
    • Rain effect support*
    • Custom sounds (FMOD)
    • Superb material shines and reflections (full PBR)
    • High quality 3D model and textures
    • Blank texture for creating your own designs
    • Accurately reproduced flight characteristics
    • FPS-optimized model

    *Requires downloading Librain plugin: Click Here

    Included

    • 5 HD liveries
    • 1 blank texture
    • Normal Procedures PDF
    • Performance Tables PDF
    • Quick Reference PDF
    • Recommended Settings PDF

