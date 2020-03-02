VSKYLABS Releases SF-25C Falke 2.0

The VSKYLABS SF-25C Falke Project v2.0 was just released!

The project's built-in STMA Autoupdater had a huge "chunk" to digest in the past few days...going from v1.5 to v2.0...but all progressive updates via the auto-updater are now completed.

The stores are updated with v2.0 build. If anyone is experiencing issues - it is recommended to download the updated v2.0 as it will reduce the gap between the *present* and the *future* states of the projects.

The updating process for the Falke will continue in the near future! There is plenty more to come!

Source