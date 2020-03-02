Carenado - XL560 Citation for FSX/P3D

Special Features
- Full FSX, FSX: Steam, P3D v4.4 (and up) compatible
- Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750* integration
- Full PBR textures and materials (Physically Based Rendering ) (P3D v4.4 and up)
- Carenado Primus 1000 avionics systems
- Updatable database - AIRAC cycle 1601 (January 2016) included.**
- VR ready
- Real start up procedures
- Real XL560 engine sounds, aural warnings and sound systems
- Real flight dynamics
- Cold and Dark start option
- Takeoff run and landing real rolling movement effect
- Custom brakes sounds on taxi and landing run
Features
- HD quality textures (4096 x 4096)
- Customizable panel for controlling windows transparency, instrument reflections and static elements such as wheel chocks
- Real behavior compared to the real airplane. Real weight and balance
- Tested by real pilots
- Realistic night lights effects on panel and cockpit
NOTE: This aircraft does not have a 2D panel.
*Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750 are sold separately
**You don´t need to have a subscription with Navigraph because this package installs a January 2016 Navigraph database which has all the information you need to perform a flight. But if you want to keep your database up to date you will need a subscription with Navigraph (click here to get it).
Included In The Package
- 7 HD liveries
- 1 HD Carenado and blank livery
- XL560 Emergency Procedure PDF
- XL560 Normal Procedures PDF
- XL560 Performance Data PDF
- XL560 Reference PDF
- Carenado Primus 1000 PDF
- Recommended Settings (FSX and P3Dv4) PDF