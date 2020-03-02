Carenado - XL560 Citation for FSX/P3D

Special Features

Full FSX, FSX: Steam, P3D v4.4 (and up) compatible

Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750* integration

Full PBR textures and materials (Physically Based Rendering ) (P3D v4.4 and up)

Carenado Primus 1000 avionics systems

Updatable database - AIRAC cycle 1601 (January 2016) included.**

VR ready

Real start up procedures

Real XL560 engine sounds, aural warnings and sound systems

Real flight dynamics

Cold and Dark start option

Takeoff run and landing real rolling movement effect

Custom brakes sounds on taxi and landing run

Features

HD quality textures (4096 x 4096)

Customizable panel for controlling windows transparency, instrument reflections and static elements such as wheel chocks

Real behavior compared to the real airplane. Real weight and balance

Tested by real pilots

Realistic night lights effects on panel and cockpit

NOTE: This aircraft does not have a 2D panel.

*Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750 are sold separately

**You don´t need to have a subscription with Navigraph because this package installs a January 2016 Navigraph database which has all the information you need to perform a flight. But if you want to keep your database up to date you will need a subscription with Navigraph (click here to get it).

Included In The Package

7 HD liveries

1 HD Carenado and blank livery

XL560 Emergency Procedure PDF

XL560 Normal Procedures PDF

XL560 Performance Data PDF

XL560 Reference PDF

Carenado Primus 1000 PDF

Recommended Settings (FSX and P3Dv4) PDF

