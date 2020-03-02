  • Carenado - XL560 Citation for FSX/P3D

    Nels_Anderson
    Special Features

    • Full FSX, FSX: Steam, P3D v4.4 (and up) compatible
    • Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750* integration
    • Full PBR textures and materials (Physically Based Rendering ) (P3D v4.4 and up)
    • Carenado Primus 1000 avionics systems
    • Updatable database - AIRAC cycle 1601 (January 2016) included.**
    • VR ready
    • Real start up procedures
    • Real XL560 engine sounds, aural warnings and sound systems
    • Real flight dynamics
    • Cold and Dark start option
    • Takeoff run and landing real rolling movement effect
    • Custom brakes sounds on taxi and landing run

    Features

    • HD quality textures (4096 x 4096)
    • Customizable panel for controlling windows transparency, instrument reflections and static elements such as wheel chocks
    • Real behavior compared to the real airplane. Real weight and balance
    • Tested by real pilots
    • Realistic night lights effects on panel and cockpit

    NOTE: This aircraft does not have a 2D panel.

    *Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GTN 750 are sold separately

    **You don´t need to have a subscription with Navigraph because this package installs a January 2016 Navigraph database which has all the information you need to perform a flight. But if you want to keep your database up to date you will need a subscription with Navigraph (click here to get it).

    Included In The Package

    • 7 HD liveries
    • 1 HD Carenado and blank livery
    • XL560 Emergency Procedure PDF
    • XL560 Normal Procedures PDF
    • XL560 Performance Data PDF
    • XL560 Reference PDF
    • Carenado Primus 1000 PDF
    • Recommended Settings (FSX and P3Dv4) PDF

    Purchase Carenado - XL560 Citation for FSX/P3D

