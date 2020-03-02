  • Pilot Plus Announces London Wycombe

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-03-2020 11:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Pilot Plus Announces London Wycombe

    EGTB London Wycombe has entered private beta

    We cannot wait for you to experience the latest in our definitive scenery range!

    Enjoy the beta previews below, and anticipate a release soon.

    Wycombe Air Park, also known as Booker Airfield, is an operational general aviation aerodrome located in Booker, Buckinghamshire, 2.4 nautical miles south-west of High Wycombe, England. The airfield celebrated its 50th year of opening on 25 April 2015.

    Pilot Plus - London Wycombe

    Going by previous reports, this scenery will be compatible with Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain South.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    poko

    Short flight with a canoe

    Thread Starter: poko

    A short flight from Stewart SPB (CAC9) to Kincolith SPB (CBA3) at the mouth of the Nass Bay, in a Lionheart Creations Fairchild 24. Quick edit: I...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    Cjet123

    No ai traffic, Traffic Global

    Thread Starter: Cjet123

    Hello everyone, I was wondering if anyone has traffic global from just flight and fsx steam edition. If someone does, could you be so kind and tell...

    Last Post By: llivaudais Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    HornetAircraft

    UK2000 and Aerosoft Heathrow EXTD FPS issues

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    hello. I am testing both UK200s Heathrow and Aerosoft Heathrow 2014 to find which to purchase. however, both sceneries have very heavy FPS impacts. I...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    asos

    Addon Scenery does not show--help please

    Thread Starter: asos

    I have a folder named ALPHA CVN-65 SARONIC, meant to be placed south of LGAT Athens airport , in the sea there (the Saroni Gulf). I added it in...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 07:57 AM Go to last post