Pilot Plus Announces London Wycombe

EGTB London Wycombe has entered private beta

We cannot wait for you to experience the latest in our definitive scenery range!

Enjoy the beta previews below, and anticipate a release soon.

Wycombe Air Park, also known as Booker Airfield, is an operational general aviation aerodrome located in Booker, Buckinghamshire, 2.4 nautical miles south-west of High Wycombe, England. The airfield celebrated its 50th year of opening on 25 April 2015.

Going by previous reports, this scenery will be compatible with Orbx TrueEarth Great Britain South.

