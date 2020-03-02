  • Drzewiecki Design--News From Tokyo

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-03-2020 11:33 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    Here is some news from Tokyo.

    Apparently, it is reasonably hard to prepare any epic-looking previews as most of the work has not been exported to the sim yet (there is no reason to do so at this stage) and renders are not how it will look in the sim. A lot of work has been put into ground poly and secondary buildings which must be done but it does not provide the "cool" look yet. What you see on in-sim Narita screen shots is just one of the WIP export versions, it is not the final one.

    We have received a lot of support from our customers resource-wise and we are very grateful for that. This will definitely help us putting even more realistic details into the project.

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    In general - due to the nature of the upcoming FS2020 we have focused on the airports rather than the city. They will most probably be released as two separate airport products with Haneda including city landmarks.

    The plan is to have the airports P3D-FS-XP-compatible, with all the features we had so far (including terminal/hangar interiors, detailed gates with vgds/jetways, etc.) plus new features that became available lately. The goal is to have the products completed before the Olympics and in the meantime there will be some other releases too. More about that soon.

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    Drzewiecki Design - Tokyo

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess fs2004 fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    poko

    Short flight with a canoe

    Thread Starter: poko

    A short flight from Stewart SPB (CAC9) to Kincolith SPB (CBA3) at the mouth of the Nass Bay, in a Lionheart Creations Fairchild 24. Quick edit: I...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    Cjet123

    No ai traffic, Traffic Global

    Thread Starter: Cjet123

    Hello everyone, I was wondering if anyone has traffic global from just flight and fsx steam edition. If someone does, could you be so kind and tell...

    Last Post By: llivaudais Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    HornetAircraft

    UK2000 and Aerosoft Heathrow EXTD FPS issues

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    hello. I am testing both UK200s Heathrow and Aerosoft Heathrow 2014 to find which to purchase. however, both sceneries have very heavy FPS impacts. I...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    asos

    Addon Scenery does not show--help please

    Thread Starter: asos

    I have a folder named ALPHA CVN-65 SARONIC, meant to be placed south of LGAT Athens airport , in the sea there (the Saroni Gulf). I added it in...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 07:57 AM Go to last post