Drzewiecki Design--News From Tokyo

Here is some news from Tokyo.

Apparently, it is reasonably hard to prepare any epic-looking previews as most of the work has not been exported to the sim yet (there is no reason to do so at this stage) and renders are not how it will look in the sim. A lot of work has been put into ground poly and secondary buildings which must be done but it does not provide the "cool" look yet. What you see on in-sim Narita screen shots is just one of the WIP export versions, it is not the final one.

We have received a lot of support from our customers resource-wise and we are very grateful for that. This will definitely help us putting even more realistic details into the project.

In general - due to the nature of the upcoming FS2020 we have focused on the airports rather than the city. They will most probably be released as two separate airport products with Haneda including city landmarks.

The plan is to have the airports P3D-FS-XP-compatible, with all the features we had so far (including terminal/hangar interiors, detailed gates with vgds/jetways, etc.) plus new features that became available lately. The goal is to have the products completed before the Olympics and in the meantime there will be some other releases too. More about that soon.

Source