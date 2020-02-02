Canadian Xpress February 2020 Monthly Challenge

The village of Alert, in the Qikiqtaaluk Region, Nunavut, Canada, is the northernmost permanently inhabited place in the world is 817 kilometers from the North Pole. The entire population of the census subdivision Baffin, Unorganized is located here. As of the 2016 census, the population was reported as 62, an increase of 57 over the 2011 census. It takes its name from HMS Alert, which wintered 10 km east of the present station, off what is now Cape Sheridan, in 1875-1876.

Alert has many temporary inhabitants, as it hosts a military signals intelligence radio receiving facility at Canadian Forces Station Alert (CFS Alert), as well as a co-located Environment Canada weather station, a Global Atmosphere Watch (GAW) atmosphere monitoring observatory, and the Alert Airport.

Your mission is to fly from Thule Air Base (BGTL) and visit the most northern airport in the world at Canadian Forces Station Alert (CYLT) with either the Canadian Xpress® Boeing 737-200F, Boeing C-17 Globemaster III or Lockheed C-130 Hercules freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The February 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from February 2nd, 2020 until February 28th, 2020.

Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline

"Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"

http://CanadianXpress.ca



CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"

http://CXA-TV.com