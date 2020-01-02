  • Historic Airline Group Update Program

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-01-2020 11:40 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Historic Airline Group Update Program

    The Historic Airline Group is implementing Phase II of its update program. As of February 1, HAG will have 15,000 historically accurate flights with 85 airlines. We fly all types of historical aircraft, from Ford Trimotors to 747's.

    HAG still has a significant cargo operation, and our charter department is even better than ever. We offer more flight planning programs, more destinations, more aircraft and as always, the freedom to fly any aircraft for any airline.

    Come check us out and see if the Historical Airline Group is the VA you've been searching for.

    Historic Airline Group
    historicairlinegroup.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

