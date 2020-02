France VFR Releases LFQQ - Lille-Lesquin Airport For X-Plane 11

This 3D photoreal accurate airport scenery modelizes a very detailed regional airport in the northern part of France.

Technical Specifications

Lille-Lesquin airport (LFQQ) extremely detailed with its environment

High definition ground texture (25cm) for all the area

Very detailed and realistic night environment

Numerous 3D specific 3D objects and ground animations

Support for SAM v2+

SIA - VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided

